0.7.4 - Even More AI

This update makes the companies little more dynamic by adding a possibility of them going bankrupt and new ones appearing during game play
Changes
- AI companies can go bankrupt
- New AI companies are added to the game during game play
- Player can randomly generate their logo on game start
- AI companies marketing works
- Workers develop skills slower now
- AI companies control their companies print settings
- Different AI companies have different personalities
- AI workers can quit when becoming unhappy
- AI can change writers etc. on their comics
Fixes
- AI comic cover text was sometimes invisible
Changed files in this update