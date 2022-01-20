 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 20 January 2022

0.7.4 - Even More AI

Build 8054312

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update makes the companies little more dynamic by adding a possibility of them going bankrupt and new ones appearing during game play

Changes

  • AI companies can go bankrupt
  • New AI companies are added to the game during game play
  • Player can randomly generate their logo on game start
  • AI companies marketing works
  • Workers develop skills slower now
  • AI companies control their companies print settings
  • Different AI companies have different personalities
  • AI workers can quit when becoming unhappy
  • AI can change writers etc. on their comics

Fixes

  • AI comic cover text was sometimes invisible

