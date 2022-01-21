v1.3.21 - The Dock Bollards Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks minor update, we are introducing dock bollards with integrated rope connectors to Stormworks! These new rope connectors are found all over the world of Stormworks at docks and other mooring locations to easily and conveniently tie up your vessels.

This feature has been frequently requested for a very long time, with some players even having a go at making their own mods and add-ons! We decided it was time this was officially part of the game so introduce this as an official add-on that is enabled by default. All new games will start with these rope connectors in the world. However, if you wish to disable this, you can do so easily by unchecking the add-on when starting your game.

Use the first person rope items to connect dock bollards to rope connectors on your own vehicles to secure them in place.

As always, this new feature isn't the only thing in this update, so see the changelog below for all the fixes and features that are packaged in this release. We are continuing to include the issue numbers in the patch notes where we can, to make it clear which specific issues have been addressed.

After the huge response players have given to the upcoming natural disasters major update, we are more excited than ever for the big release on Feb 3rd! We are working hard on the last few issues and tasks, to get this update ready to go live.

We will be back next week to announce more, so check in then for extra details about the launch!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.3.21

Feature - Default Dock Bollards Addon

This Addon will be enabled by default when starting a new save.

Fix - #756 Fix macos audio issues with sounds not playing

Fix - #207 prevent no sleep vehicles from unloading

Fix - #4022 onPlayerUnsit now returns peer_id as expected instead of object_id

Fix - #4145 fixed missing faces on barrels for heavy autocannon

Fix - #3835 compass ball additive layer rendering

Fix - #3735 floating trees fixed on multiplayer base

Fix - #4454 auto cannon ammo drum fixed mirroring

Fix - #4446 resolve fluid slots even when off

Fix - #4313 clear network requests when disconnecting from a server

Fix - #4298 hosts now send map update lua events when closing the map

Fix - #4023 onPlayerUnsit() and onCharacterUnsit() now trigger on ladders

Fix - #3029 allow crouch animation to override jump animation to keep camera aligned with physics hitbox during crouch jump

Fix - #4453 fixed gaps in the air ram model

Fix - #4311 hole in oil refinery fixed

Added ?mclear alias for ?mclean