TANKBOX update for 20 January 2022

TANKBOX Patch Notes

20 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The AI are now slightly more wary of their comrades' bullets.

  • Added a Top-Down view mode.

  • Windowed mode now shows the window border.

