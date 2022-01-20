 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 20 January 2022

Critical Hotfix - 20/01 # 1.031.5c

Build 8054165

Hi folks,

This is a very important hotfix which basically fixes an exception error that could be caused by the perks that adjust resistance %. ie. Khamuel's Strength I. This may appear as an innocent glitch of the perk not get removed once you click it, but underlying, can cause unexpected issues many game systems, ie. not receiving other perk benefits, not gaining mastery, save with these perk taking too long to load / not loading etc. The things such a small thing can fork is endless...

So it's really recommended to upgrade as soon as possible to this patch!

