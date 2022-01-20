Weekly Update 303: New Glory Season, Jousting arena & catapult damage decals

Greetings, Warriors!

Let us welcome you to the new Glory Season! The top players of last season have earned their rewards and titles, so it's time to compete against the others and fight your way to the top of the new season’s ladder!

We are also happy to share some insight about our work in the background. New interesting features are being prepared to be added to the game, regarding character development, tournament systems, and interface.

This week, we were focused on addressing some visual changes and delivering some fun to our players. So you are receiving a special jousting field to organize some tournaments, we’re introducing the damage decals of stone-throwing siege engines, and – as always – delivering some bug fixes and optimization improvements.

Good luck in the New Glory Season!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. ꒦ꋬꋊ꒻ꋬ꓄ꁝꌦꋪꋬ,, and bourbon – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.1.3 Beta

New Glory Season

The new Glory Season starts now! Each player who became Arena Master or earned the God of War title in the ending season will receive unique, signed swords as a souvenir. Additionally, players from the top of the ranking list receive proper gold rewards and titles. Beyond the fame and respect, there are many reasons to push your way to the top!

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last 2 months and are rewarded with unique titles, as well as gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so climb up!

Jousting field on Arena

As we implemented lances and lance bracing features recently, we thought it would be great to have a place to test your skills using this kind of weapon. Especially, when back in the days, knights would stake out a traveled spot, such as a bridge or city gate, and challenge every other warrior who wished to pass to duel or be disgraced. This tradition was named “pas d'armes”, and as it may be a great immersion and lore addition to the game, we still should take precautions and allow you to fight in a safe, dedicated spot, instead of holding a bridge like a thoroughbred Troll. :)

On the global arena, you can now find a special place where you can train and compete against other players in classic jousting competitions. We hope it will be a place used for breathtaking community festivities. As a bonus, you can now stand out from the crowd by using one of the newly added lances cosmetic skins.

Quality of Life Improvements:

– Optimized the initialization of player proxy, optimizing the forwarding of player Coat of Arms on shields.

– Added special bleachers and jousting field on the global arena, improving the area visually. Additionally, the arena spawners have been reworked, and all players are now sharing the same spawn zone.

– Introduced two new cosmetic skins for lances: Tournament Lance and Rotmaster’s Lance.

– After a collision of catapult/trebuchet stone projectile and terrain or upgradeable castle walls it will now leave a mark (decal), indicating that damage has been dealt to this surface/structure.

– Sent Santa back to the North Pole, and officially finished the festive event in Gloria Victis.

Fixes:

– Fixed an edge case issue where players could be looted right after the end of the siege event. (Thank you for reporting that!)

– Fixed an issue where a treasure hunting quest near Volkvar castle had its map marker in another place than the treasure spot really was.

– Fixed an issue causing the title of a mysterious scroll event to show “Exchange seals for a weapon”, instead of map fragments for a scroll.

– Fixed an issue where the capslock tooltip in the login menu was working improperly after its state was changed outside of the game window.