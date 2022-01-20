1.2.0 Major Update is out!

1.2.0 Major Update
- 4K@120FPS / 4K@60FPS [ Requires >= 120Hz TV/Monitor & 2.1 HDMI]* Added Gamepad & TouchScreen support[1] (Xbox & Playstation GamePads).
- The game is easier now. Especially in the hard rounds.
- Now its easier to complete the game with 3 stars.
- Fixed all hit boxes issues.
- We redesigned all 'snake obstacles' add added hit-box 'red lines' to be clear where the snake hits.
- These 'Red lines' can be made more 'bold' or be 'completely removed' from game settings.
- Added 1 language: Japanese.
- Major game engine update.
- Bugs fixed in Geography.
- Other bugs fixed.
[1] GAMEPAD SUPPORT:
For the Xbox or PS4 gamepads to work it must be detected at the game loading screen. To do this you must disable Steam Input.
- Go to Steam Library, find the game.
- Right click the game and click 'properties'.
- Select 'Controller' and then Disable Steam Input.
- Click ok.
- Start the game. In the main dragons screen you should see an option to select 'keyboard' or 'gamepad'. Select gamepad.
Thats it.
See the main image for help.
Changed files in this update