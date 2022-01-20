 Skip to content

KEO update for 20 January 2022

New Vehicle: MANTRA + Bug Fixing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Let's start our update with the new Vehicle!🏎️

**

MANTRA**

Like the Viper, the Mantra model is an RCV designed specifically for battle in the sport. It is a hybrid between the Stryker and Juggernaut, with more inclination towards the former. It’s outclassed in terms of damage output by the Stryker class, but makes up for it with ways of debilitating enemy weapons. It’s base weapon is a 4 barrel rotating rifle that delivers a critical shot with its center barrel.

And now the Bug Fixing🐛
  • Fixed bug introduced to Repairorama which left players invincible if you weren't using it.
  • Fixed antenna placement in destroyed vehicles.
  • Fixed bug where spamming the Leave button in the lobby would spawn multiple confirmation popups.
  • Fixed bug where players could still access the garage even though they flagged as ready.
  • Minor optimization to vehicle rigidbodies.

