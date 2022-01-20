 Skip to content

theHunter Classic update for 20 January 2022

Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Hunters,

We've released a quick patch to sort out an issue that cropped up with resizing the game window. Our apologies to everyone who experienced the bug. ːsteamfacepalmː

Changed files in this update

