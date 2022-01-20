Realpolitiks II update 1.07 is here!

Greetings world leaders!

Update 1.07 for Realpolitiks II is here! This updates brings in a number of improvements and bugfixes as well as some more balance tweaks. You can check out the full changelog down below.

Increased max game time speed

Changed the way that performed enemy spy action information is shown to the player - now it will appear in the miscellaneous notification panel rather than as a popup window

Fixed army units transfer between armies which may lead to army unit copies

Fixed issues with proper creation and removal of chained army groups (army Follow command)

Fixed disappearing army models after performing some operations and actions on those armies

Fixed issues with invalid, neverending building sites on provinces after loading the game

Fixed calculations related to resources (income, usage and gain)

Fixed game time speed slider setup on game start - now it's max value is properly set in relation to scenario configuration

Fixed some number rounding bugs shown in the left, top and resource trading panels

Fixed some text informations on effects and factors

Fixed various elements' text translations on language change

Many localization fixes

As always, here's a big "Thank You" to all members of our community who keep reporting bugs and suggesting improvements in the Steam Forums! Your feedback is invaluable when it comes to updating and fixing the game!