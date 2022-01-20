January Update

Get ready for our longest changelist yet! This update is all about the little things, and lots of them: improvements to how the game looks and feels, more intuitive and powerful interactions, convenient new options and commands in various places, and removal of a couple of restrictions. In addition there are new methods and callbacks for scripting, and a lot of fixed issues!

• Slightly reduced physics speed and improved dice roll feel

• You can now drop multiple held cards at once on stacks and card holders

• You can now drop the last picked up object by holding the invert/below key (Shift by default) and right clicking

• Distance measurements now snap, you can disable snapping as usual by holding the modifier key (Ctrl by default).

• Players can now use the container explorer for containers owned by their teammates

• Containers now have a "Lazy Load" option

• Rotating objects taken from containers like the container is now optional and can be toggled in the container properties. It is disabled by default.

• New button at the top of the screen in the editor allows you to quickly reload all textures and models for the current template

• New button when editing cards or multistate objects allows you to delete all cards/states

• When editing snap points in preview mode, you can now click on objects on top of your edited object to place the snap point so that the highlighted object would snap to its current location

• Switched default right click behavior while holding from reset to picking up additional objects. The behvaior can be configured in the game options, the new default only changes it for new users.

• When picking up additional cards, always add to an already held stack when holding exactly one stack that can take the additional card

• Added context action for PDFs to open the file with the default system PDF viewer

• Improved the feeling of the middle mouse world drag, particularly with unstable frame rates

• You can now change the height of the measure line while in measure mode in the same way as changing hold height (using Ctrl+Mouse Wheel)

• Ensure that shadows for large objects (like tables) do not fade in the distance

• Your previous server name and password are used by default when creating a new game

• Show the current folder when navigating away from the base folder in object library and editor template selection

• New option for cards available in editor: hidden looks the same as card back

• Allow loading states with missing packages when starting a new game, but show warning message

• "Save as new" button in the edit template screen now saves to the same subfolder where the original template is located

• Remove intermediate anti-aliasing levels because they blurred the image too much without a clear performance benefit. Anti-aliasing is now either on or off.

• Update main menu layout and Discord/Knowledge Base buttons

• Selection outline thickness is now adapted for high or low resolution scales

• Apply number actions immediately when moving cursor away from highlighted object

• Allow files with "jpeg" extentions as images (in addition to "jpg" files)

• Make included tokens (checker pieces) flippable

• Use previous selection whether snap points are visible when reopening template editor

• Allow a decimal place for snap point rotation

• Remove 1 cm thickness restriction for card-like objects

• Don't remove existing files from target package when using the TTS importer

Scripting

• Deprecate ScriptPanel.setEqualChildSize for a more flexible mechanism where each child added to a HorizontalBox or VerticalBox can receive a size weight

• Don't show UI cursor for Canvas elements that don't contain interactive widgets

• Add CardHolder.onCardFlipped and CardHolder.onCardRotated events

• Add GameObject.getScriptFilename and GameObject.getScriptPackage

• Add usingEnter parameter to TextBox.onTextCommitted

• Call CardHolder.onRemoved directly after the card has been removed instead of directly before

• Canvas now clips the widgets inside it (only relevant when using a Canvas within another Canvas)

• Fix: TextBox did not show proper characters when used with default font properties

• Fix: GameObject.localPositionToWorld and GameObject.worldPositionToLocal did not work correctly for rotated objects

• Fix: GameObject.getRotation always returned the 0 rotator while the object was held by a player

Fixes

• Object library did not open anymore when cancelling spawning with Escape key

• Missing object thumbnails weren't saved automatically when opening package in editor

• Taking additional card stacks out of containers while holding a single card stack picked up one card from the stack coming from the container

• Formatting for long folder names in object library was not correct

• Tooltip for ground containers stayed visible when not highlighting the object while in ground mode

• Camera did not move forward in editor while rotated all the way up

• Adding cards to a held stack could change the rotation direction when flipping the stack

• Higlighted zones that remain visible outside of zone mode remained highlighted when switching cursor mode

• Model files without normals got incorrect lighting

• Card positions in card holders that were scaled in-game could be incorrect

• Initial mod.io notification messages appeared behind the new game dialog when first triggered from there

• Use the automatic texture inpainting for shape images only at the same alpha level as the shape is generated, not for all translucent pixels

• Remove error message about missing impact sound that appeared in some scenarios with "Silent" surface objects

• When saving a state, could save state with empty name after saving a state with a valid name

• Invisibility zones did not hide cards in card holders

• The card space markers for card holders were not displayed correctly when editing a card holder in preview mode

• Maximized PDF viewer stayed on top of other windows

• Uploading packages to mod.io did not work on Mac

