Workplace Rhapsody update for 20 January 2022

Updated instructions on January 20, 2022

------------------------Role------------------------

ADD Elizabeth(Secretary) ROLE(Position of president unlock)

  • PLOT CG
  • The interactive action
  • Change the Figure

-------------------Achievement---------------------

Add the “罪恶克星” Achievement（Beat big brother B）

-------------Optimization and repair----------------

Added resolution adjustment function

The DLC and the game body share a single save

Reduce the difficulty of fighting and shorten the battle flow of big BROTHER B

Some of the characters' liking levels have been adjusted after interaction

Fixed plot black screen stuck

