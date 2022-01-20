Updated instructions on January 20, 2022

------------------------Role------------------------
ADD Elizabeth(Secretary) ROLE(Position of president unlock)
- PLOT CG
- The interactive action
- Change the Figure
-------------------Achievement---------------------
Add the “罪恶克星” Achievement（Beat big brother B）
-------------Optimization and repair----------------
Added resolution adjustment function
The DLC and the game body share a single save
Reduce the difficulty of fighting and shorten the battle flow of big BROTHER B
Some of the characters' liking levels have been adjusted after interaction
Fixed plot black screen stuck
Changed files in this update