Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 20 January 2022

Version 1.15.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8053711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay (with modded animations) : Added system to constrain hit points for serves and ground strokes. The game will enforce proper hitting zones to ensure gameplay consistency at the detriment of visual racket-ball contact accuracy. It is up to modders to gradually fix all animations accordingly.
  • Animation modding : Added tools to visualise hit points and hitting zones to help fixing.
  • Animation modding : Added option in modding menu to export only animations from current character.
  • Bug fix : Fixed crash when opening SETTINGS menu in certain resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
