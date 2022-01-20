- Gameplay (with modded animations) : Added system to constrain hit points for serves and ground strokes. The game will enforce proper hitting zones to ensure gameplay consistency at the detriment of visual racket-ball contact accuracy. It is up to modders to gradually fix all animations accordingly.
- Animation modding : Added tools to visualise hit points and hitting zones to help fixing.
- Animation modding : Added option in modding menu to export only animations from current character.
- Bug fix : Fixed crash when opening SETTINGS menu in certain resolutions.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 20 January 2022
Version 1.15.4
