Redaxium update for 20 January 2022

Patch 1.03c

-Change/New: Mousing over weapon or armor now gives description

of item.

-Change/New: Stamina cost is now indicated on mouse over of a skill

when in TBC.

-Change/Fix: Stamina cost incorrectly reported as Stamina cure for Attack skills.

-Change/New: Tent now includes a bed.

-Change: Add ALL button for when transferring/buying items.

-Change: Tutorial info guides prices lowered.

-Change: Raised default price of perishables by 100.

-Change: Moved fishing traps up some.

-Fix: Moved a fishing trap/vein to a proper location.

-Fix: Random location reveals that didn't make sense.

-Change/New: Characters who set BeginnerMode option before starting

new game will get 10 GP credit, and an extra God day to live.

As well as 10 PP to start.

-New: SFX for successfully reading a book/skillbook.

-New: Shrines, Golden Spheres, and Voids/Ruptures should now show on radar as magenta dots/marks.

-Note: Remember that to see npcs or Coosger you'll want to toggle radar to also view entities.

