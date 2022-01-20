-Change/New: Mousing over weapon or armor now gives description
of item.
-Change/New: Stamina cost is now indicated on mouse over of a skill
when in TBC.
-Change/Fix: Stamina cost incorrectly reported as Stamina cure for Attack skills.
-Change/New: Tent now includes a bed.
-Change: Add ALL button for when transferring/buying items.
-Change: Tutorial info guides prices lowered.
-Change: Raised default price of perishables by 100.
-Change: Moved fishing traps up some.
-Fix: Moved a fishing trap/vein to a proper location.
-Fix: Random location reveals that didn't make sense.
-Change/New: Characters who set BeginnerMode option before starting
new game will get 10 GP credit, and an extra God day to live.
As well as 10 PP to start.
-New: SFX for successfully reading a book/skillbook.
-New: Shrines, Golden Spheres, and Voids/Ruptures should now show on radar as magenta dots/marks.
-Note: Remember that to see npcs or Coosger you'll want to toggle radar to also view entities.
Redaxium update for 20 January 2022
Patch 1.03c
-Change/New: Mousing over weapon or armor now gives description
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update