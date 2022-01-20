Hotfix is on!

Welcome Players and Officers
We have already prepared a hotfix for our Prison Simulator!
We fixed some recently founded bugs ;)
Especially that one with prisoners induction and releasing.
Aah those bugs and issues! They always found a way to get into even the great game like Prison Simulator :)
Hope that you will have fun with Prison Simulator and it's new update!
Also don't forget that you can grab our game at nice -20% discount right now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/
Best regards,
Baked Games Team
Changed files in this update