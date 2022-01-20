 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prison Simulator update for 20 January 2022

Hotfix is on!

Share · View all patches · Build 8053620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Players and Officers

We have already prepared a hotfix for our Prison Simulator!

We fixed some recently founded bugs ;)

Especially that one with prisoners induction and releasing.

Aah those bugs and issues! They always found a way to get into even the great game like Prison Simulator :)

Hope that you will have fun with Prison Simulator and it's new update!

Also don't forget that you can grab our game at nice -20% discount right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/

Best regards,

Baked Games Team



Changed files in this update

Prison Simulator Content Depot 842181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.