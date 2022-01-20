v6.0.8 : Customize room title! bug fixes.
- (***NEW)The host can customize room title now!
- Updated the game guide.
- Fixed some bugs.
Detail
- The host can customize the room title, and the room title and host name are shown in room list.
-
Updated the game guide.
-
Added a page of controls in the game guide.
-
Updated the convert information in Mastermind/Cult leader’s night tip in Duel mode.
-
Corrected the ability name in the Observer’s tip.
-
Fixed the wrong display of in-game roles list at top-right.
-
Fixed the Mastermind may be killed caused by cannot convert someone when there are two members of Unseen in Duel mode
-
When you are hosting a new room, if there's available room, then you will be notified.
For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com
