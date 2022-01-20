 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 20 January 2022

v6.0.8 : Customize room title! bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8053595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v6.0.8 : Customize room title! bug fixes.

  • (***NEW)The host can customize room title now!
  • Updated the game guide.
  • Fixed some bugs.

Detail

  • The host can customize the room title, and the room title and host name are shown in room list.

  • Updated the game guide.

  • Added a page of controls in the game guide.

  • Updated the convert information in Mastermind/Cult leader’s night tip in Duel mode.

  • Corrected the ability name in the Observer’s tip.

  • Fixed the wrong display of in-game roles list at top-right.

  • Fixed the Mastermind may be killed caused by cannot convert someone when there are two members of Unseen in Duel mode

  • When you are hosting a new room, if there's available room, then you will be notified.

For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com

Changed files in this update

Throne of Lies - Windows (x64) Depot 595281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.