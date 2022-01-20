Endless Brawl Update & free Go Wild Pack DLC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there, Rubber Bandits!

The Endless Brawl Update and free Go Wild Pack DLC is here 🎉🐵

This update includes:

Game Mode Update

💥 Endless Brawl Game Mode

💥 Improved matchmaking

💥 Default game mode switched from Heist to Brawl

Go Wild Pack

🤑 Free DLC

🦈 Five new animal character skins available in the store

Release Notes

Game Modes

Once entering the loading cell screen, the default game mode will be Endless Brawl replacing Heist Mode. This will improve ways to increase win streaks in Brawl Mode as well as making it easier to replace players leaving matches.

We have improved the matchmaking (in Heist), so it’s possible to group up with players as a solo player joining existing groups with up to three players, as well as the other way around. This will improve the overall matchmaking process and increase the pool of players available to play with.

The feature also makes it possible to continue to play with the same group after matches have ended.

Go Wild Pack

There will be five new character skins available for free from the loading cell screen:

🐧 Noot

🦆 Quack

🦈 Nibble

🐔 Peck

🐒 George

Lots of love,

Team Rubber Bandits.