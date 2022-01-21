 Skip to content

Good Company update for 21 January 2022

Good Company - Patch 0.12.2

Hello Tinkerers & Managers,

Time for another quick patch! Good Company 0.12.2 will fix two issues that were not that obvious but quite important nonetheless!

support@chasing-carrots.com

support@chasing-carrots.com

Patch Notes 0.12.2
  • Fixed conveyor setups not working correctly anymore when a layout has been reduced to a single conveyor belt segment.
  • Fixed a bug on the market that caused competitor products to always gain a Market Rating of 5

