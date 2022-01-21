Good Company - Patch 0.12.2

Hello Tinkerers & Managers,
Time for another quick patch! Good Company 0.12.2 will fix two issues that were not that obvious but quite important nonetheless!
If there's anything else that comes to your attention, don't hesitate to inform us:
support@chasing-carrots.com
Thank you & have fun playing Good Company!
Your Chasing Carrots
Patch Notes 0.12.2
- Fixed conveyor setups not working correctly anymore when a layout has been reduced to a single conveyor belt segment.
- Fixed a bug on the market that caused competitor products to always gain a Market Rating of 5
