 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intravenous update for 20 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 6

Share · View all patches · Build 8053447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This patch changes some internal things, and makes the Saiga-12K a military variant (full-auto present).

BETA 6:

  • internal changes done to ammo/mag limit to allow for more modding flexibility (technical details: change in maximum ammo/mags carried delegated to weapon objects instead of the player object)
  • the Saiga-12K now has a full-auto firemode
  • fixed weapon accuracy not restoring if the weapon was empty, but the player still kept holding down the fire key

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in modsupport branch

View more data in app history for build 8053447
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.