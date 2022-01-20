Mod Support BETA 6

Hey folks!
This patch changes some internal things, and makes the Saiga-12K a military variant (full-auto present).
BETA 6:
- internal changes done to ammo/mag limit to allow for more modding flexibility (technical details: change in maximum ammo/mags carried delegated to weapon objects instead of the player object)
- the Saiga-12K now has a full-auto firemode
- fixed weapon accuracy not restoring if the weapon was empty, but the player still kept holding down the fire key
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed depots in modsupport branch