Tuesday JS visual novel engine update for 20 January 2022

Tuesday JS Beta 0.94 pre-release

Tuesday JS Beta 0.94 pre-release · Build 8053436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the new release, the code for displaying lines and blocks has been optimized, now it consumes significantly less resources and can be castrated.

Added color adaptation of plot blocks in dark themes. The block color is now inherited by all elements associated with this block, which makes the storylines more descriptive.

  • Changed the way of displaying lines
  • Adapted block colors for dark themes
  • The line color inherits the color of the block it points to
  • Choice buttons inherit the color of the block they refer to
  • Fixed video playback in chromium
  • Fixed returning to the stage with the "text add" element
  • Cursor settings are now applied to "terrain map".
  • Fixed communication lines of "terrain map" with plot blocks.
  • Fixed the problem of the appearance of a "panel name" without text
  • Returned example "example_tour_guide", new version uses plugin "terrain_map"

Changed files in this update

