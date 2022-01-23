 Skip to content

GNOSIA update for 23 January 2022

Gnosia Now Available on PC!

Share · View all patches · Build 8053419

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

After a lot of fine-tuning and optimizations, the critically-acclaimed Gnosia has made its long-awaited debut on PC.

Original Steam trading cards are also available to mark this special occasion!

The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they’ll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eliminate one victim at a time... This is a “Werewolf-style” indie game in which you progress through the story by playing through approximately 15-minute rounds (“Loops”), and it has already garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback here in Japan.

Playism

