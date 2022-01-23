Gnosia Now Available on PC!

Dear Users,

After a lot of fine-tuning and optimizations, the critically-acclaimed Gnosia has made its long-awaited debut on PC.

Original Steam trading cards are also available to mark this special occasion!

The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they’ll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eliminate one victim at a time... This is a “Werewolf-style” indie game in which you progress through the story by playing through approximately 15-minute rounds (“Loops”), and it has already garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback here in Japan.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608290/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Check out our blog