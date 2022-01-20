Game Update 66

New gameplay mechanics

Power slide:

-Added the power slide movement mechanic. The power slide gives you a slight speed boost while sliding. Good for aggressive player who like to push and punish their oppositions. The power slide is perform by pressing the vital aim key on your keyboard while sliding.

Power reload:

-Added the power reload mechanic to weapon handling. The power reload allows you to stay mobile while reloading making it harder for your foes and sharks to target you while you are reloading. The power reload is perform by double taping the reload key or pressing the power reload key on your keyboard.

Interact key:

-Added a separate key for picking up or interacting with objects. You can now press reload key or the interact key to pick up objects.

Weapon Sounds:

-Improve weapon sounds

SND:

-Added text information when players are near the bomb site that tells them about current state of the bomb and game.