 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 20 January 2022

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.5 - Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 8053299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crashes:

  • Fixed issue while accessing menu during travel that caused a crash.

Character: Dawksin:

  • Parry should be more forgiving

Gameplay Fixes:

  • Out of level bounds damage should now properly kill players.
  • Altars should be able to be unsealed properly
  • Falling off the map should properly kill players
  • Starting Arena shouldn't get stuck now when someone joins a session or when someone dies.
  • Multiplayer revive should work properly
  • General camera improvements
  • Health flasks now restore 100% health on use
  • Characters should no longer be able to run off the edge of the start area while the world is loading

Character Select Map (Hub):

  • Arena should now allow completion regardless of people joining the session or people dying.

Playtest Map:

  • Fixed some Ai Navigation issues that prevented enemies from getting to players when they should have.
  • Fixed some areas where players could get stuck instead of being killed or teleported back inside the level bounds.

Changed files in this update

Mortal Rite Playtest Content Depot 1656021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.