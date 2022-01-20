Mortal Rite Version 0.4.5 - Playtest

Crashes:
- Fixed issue while accessing menu during travel that caused a crash.
Character: Dawksin:
- Parry should be more forgiving
Gameplay Fixes:
- Out of level bounds damage should now properly kill players.
- Altars should be able to be unsealed properly
- Falling off the map should properly kill players
- Starting Arena shouldn't get stuck now when someone joins a session or when someone dies.
- Multiplayer revive should work properly
- General camera improvements
- Health flasks now restore 100% health on use
- Characters should no longer be able to run off the edge of the start area while the world is loading
Character Select Map (Hub):
- Arena should now allow completion regardless of people joining the session or people dying.
Playtest Map:
- Fixed some Ai Navigation issues that prevented enemies from getting to players when they should have.
- Fixed some areas where players could get stuck instead of being killed or teleported back inside the level bounds.
