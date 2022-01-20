[0.8.5005] Added Some English Texts

[0.8.5005 Version update] Updated at 20:00 on January 20, 2022
-
Added a part of English translation texts.
-
Fixed the problem that the damage, effect and description text of some Eye of Providence are incorrect.
-
Fixed the problem that dynamic expressions may shift the position of some five senses.
-
Optimized the animation effect of some dynamic expressions.
-
Optimized the problem that the Earth Golem could not hit Bosses in some cases (increased the attack range of the Earth Golem).
-
Fixed the problem that in some cases, the Dragon Mountain Hamlet Adventure would be triggered even if you did not join in it.
-
Fixed the problem of incorrect display of player's avatar frame in the sect competition.
Changed files in this update