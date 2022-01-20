 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 20 January 2022

[0.8.5005] Added Some English Texts

Share · View all patches · Build 8053286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.5005 Version update] Updated at 20:00 on January 20, 2022

  1. Added a part of English translation texts.

  2. Fixed the problem that the damage, effect and description text of some Eye of Providence are incorrect.

  3. Fixed the problem that dynamic expressions may shift the position of some five senses.

  4. Optimized the animation effect of some dynamic expressions.

  5. Optimized the problem that the Earth Golem could not hit Bosses in some cases (increased the attack range of the Earth Golem).

  6. Fixed the problem that in some cases, the Dragon Mountain Hamlet Adventure would be triggered even if you did not join in it.

  7. Fixed the problem of incorrect display of player's avatar frame in the sect competition.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.