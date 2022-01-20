 Skip to content

Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 20 January 2022

Alan's Automaton Workshop is releasing on Steam now!!

Build 8053227

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Appreciate for all engineers' paitient waiting, "Alan's Automaton Workshop" is on Steam now!!

We will also update the streaming schedule on the page time by time~

Dev log for this build

Improvement:
  • Screen mode added: Windowsed/ Fullscreen/ Fullscreen windowsed.
  • Renew the setting UI.
  • Update the Automaton Journal in the Library.
Content update:
  • Added explanation in Level 4-4.
  • Update the verification of appx.2-5 in the Automaton Journal.
  • Kept the 5 special challenges in the opening party before.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed the issue of seeing chapter 4's ending scene before finish the level 4-8. (Thanks to @極地之星光)
  • Fixed the issue that player may accidentally create unwanted hardware devices.(Thanks to@Katsudon)

Additionally, we will also add several more new puzzles in the February. Welcome to challenge and discuss all solutions with us on Steam or Discord community!!

