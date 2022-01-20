Attention Dog Photographers!

It's time to get your camera's out because Pupperazzi is out now on Steam!

Share Your Pics!

We would love to see all your lovely photos and cute dogs you find in the world of Pupperazzi. Share with us on social media using the hashtag #Pupperazzi and join us in the Pupperazzi channel on Discord.

Thank you to all the fans who have been waiting patiently. Pupperazzi is a game that has brought a lot of joy to our hearts and we hope that you feel that way when you play too.

Thank you again and happy photo-hunting,

-Alexandra, Tanya + Sundae Month