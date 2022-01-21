Mirror 2: Project X Early Access Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for your continuous support for the Mirror Series! After a long and painstaking of research, trial&error, then development, Mirror 2: Project X is finaly released. We wanted the game to be as perfect as we can do, but due to asset production capacity, the Early Access version has only the 1st chapter of the whole game. Please know the game is incomplete in the current status. We urge you to consider the status quo of the game before purchasing.

To celebrate the release of Mirror 2: Project X Early Access Version, we prepared 100 Nintendo Switches Consoles and 1,600,000 Steam Keys. Enjoy!

Here's the details of the promotional events:

Event - 1

◆TIME PERIOD

From Jan 21, 2022 2:00 PM to Jan 28, 2022, 2:00 PM (UTC+8)

◆PRIZE

1,600,000 Steam Keys

◆HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Please make sure that you've purchased Mirror 2: Project X and the playtime have exceeded 2 hours and 20 minutes.

※Please make sure that you've set 'My profile' and 'Game Details' public in your Steam Profile.

※In this event, each participant can only win once.

Event - 2

◆TIME PERIOD

From Jan 21, 2022 2:00 PM to Jan 28, 2022, 2:00 PM (UTC+8)

◆PRIZE

100 Nintendo Switch Consoles

◆HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Please make sure that you've purchased Mirror 2: Project X and the playtime have exceeded 2 hours and 20 minutes.

※Please make sure that you've set 'My profile' and 'Game Details' public in your Steam Profile.

※In this event, each participant can only win once.

◆WHERE TO PARTICIPATE

Click the portal down below to participate the promotion in Mirror News Center:

[url=steam://run/1856540//startUrl=|p|mirror_2_project_x_EA_release_event-1]Click here to participate Event - 1[/url]

[url=steam://run/1856540//startUrl=|p|mirror_2_project_x_EA_release_event-2]Click here to participate Event - 2[/url]