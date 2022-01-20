 Skip to content

安科俱乐部 update for 20 January 2022

Version update (0.3.5)

  1. [Database] Fix the problem that the list of character cards and the list of scripts can only display one page of content
  2. [Script Editor] Fix the problem that the preview text may be out of UI range
  3. [Multiplayer Room] Fix the problem that the audience's floor is not deleted simultaneously after the owner deletes the floor

We received a lot of demand from users who need tutorials, and the demand is being developed.

About local pictures, because of the audit and other issues involved, we can only use network pictures at the moment.

