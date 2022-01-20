 Skip to content

Traveler of Artcaster update for 20 January 2022

V0.1.4 Tortuga pass is available!

Build 8053022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You have now access to the Tortuga Pass!

As a little preview: Tortuga will be the last city to be added first in Traveler of Artcaster. After Tortuga, Traveler of Artcaster is finally officially released!

Traveler of Artcaster Content Depot 1413261
