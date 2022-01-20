Aquamarine is AVAILABLE NOW!

Aquamarine launched TODAY!

We are overjoyed to announce that Aquamarine is available to purchase here on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux as of today! It's been a journey of over four years developing Aquamarine, and we hope that you will join us in the waters for this adventure that truly makes survival serene.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1280750/Aquamarine/

There is already so much to explore and strategies to create in Aquamarine, but our journey is still only beginning. Our team has many goals in mind with future updates, including (in no particular order):

Localization in various other languages

Controller support

Visual and graphic expansions

Steam achievements

Future bug fixes

While experiencing Aquamarine, we encourage you to do so when you can be completely present and immersed in the journey. When taking a break from the waters, please find us over in the Aquamarine Discord for gameplay chats and feedback.

Welcome to the waters!

Moebial Studios Twitter