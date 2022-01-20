Added resolution and full-screen/window options

What's changed:
FEATURES
-Added option to play in full-screen or window mode
-Added option to select resolution (widescreen/16:9 aspect works best)
-Improved visuals for enchanted wizard staff
BUGS
- Fixed several bugs related to wizard staff projectiles
- Fixed a bug where enemies explode at the start of a zone
- Fixed a bug where gibs would fall through the floor
- Some smaller fixes
BALANCE
- Reduced bear claws minimum damage
- Buffed hydra flames
- Buffed manticore sting
- Increased dash cooldown
Once again, thanks
Changed files in this update