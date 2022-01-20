 Skip to content

Berserk Mode update for 20 January 2022

Added resolution and full-screen/window options

What's changed:

FEATURES

-Added option to play in full-screen or window mode

-Added option to select resolution (widescreen/16:9 aspect works best)

-Improved visuals for enchanted wizard staff

BUGS

  • Fixed several bugs related to wizard staff projectiles
  • Fixed a bug where enemies explode at the start of a zone
  • Fixed a bug where gibs would fall through the floor
  • Some smaller fixes

BALANCE

  • Reduced bear claws minimum damage
  • Buffed hydra flames
  • Buffed manticore sting
  • Increased dash cooldown

Once again, thanks

