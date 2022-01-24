 Skip to content

Time Loader update for 24 January 2022

Time Loader v1.0.63 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,

We haven't seen you in a while, and that's because we're working on a major Time Loader update! If you're wondering what we've added, here's the full list:

Accessibility settings:

.

  • Made increased font size of subtitles/tasks.
  • Added ability to change colors on UI elements in game.
  • Added ability to remap keyboard/mouse and gamepad controls and save applied control scheme.
  • Updating of control keys tooltips in game.

Other fixes:

  • Fixed harpoon breaking on quick toggle throw/release.
  • Fixed a couple of broken interactions in the garage (Act 3) and Adam's room (Act 1).
  • Fixed robot getting stuck in laundry room, arm tearing in tutorial and barn.

As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io

Until next time!

