Time Loader v1.0.63 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,
We haven't seen you in a while, and that's because we're working on a major Time Loader update! If you're wondering what we've added, here's the full list:
Accessibility settings:
- Made increased font size of subtitles/tasks.
- Added ability to change colors on UI elements in game.
- Added ability to remap keyboard/mouse and gamepad controls and save applied control scheme.
- Updating of control keys tooltips in game.
Other fixes:
- Fixed harpoon breaking on quick toggle throw/release.
- Fixed a couple of broken interactions in the garage (Act 3) and Adam's room (Act 1).
- Fixed robot getting stuck in laundry room, arm tearing in tutorial and barn.
As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io
Until next time!
