ver 2.12 update!

Some fixes have been made. And I added the developer's long-time partner bird "Pooh" to the end credits.

[ Fixes ]

In the last dungeon entry menu, pressing the up and down keys at the time of equipment release would change the difficulty level, but this has been fixed.

When entering the last dungeon for the first time, the first entry message was reopened during the entry staging, but this has been fixed.

Fixed the display text of material objects and mimics being hidden when they are at a distance from the player.

Avoided multiple overlapping sound effects of enemy "meatball" self-destructs.

Fixed multiple overlapping sound effects sounding when cancelling out of various menus.

Fixed in Atelier Pastel where the decoration switch could be operated while opening various menus.

Changed the notation "Gamepad" to "Controller" in the Settings menu (based on the Nintendo Switch version).

Added "-SPECIAL THANKS- POOH (JAVA SPARROW)" to the end credits.

Pooh, the Java Sparrow, has made many contributions to this work, including serving as a model for the "Mega Buncho", and a promotional mascot on SNS, and healing for a developer.

He passed away last December at the age of 9. In honor of his contribution, I decided to include his name in the end credits.

Thanks for all these years, Pooh!