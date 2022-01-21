 Skip to content

Magic Potion Millionaire update for 21 January 2022

ver 2.12 update!

Magic Potion Millionaire update for 21 January 2022

Some fixes have been made. And I added the developer's long-time partner bird "Pooh" to the end credits.

[ Fixes ]

  • In the last dungeon entry menu, pressing the up and down keys at the time of equipment release would change the difficulty level, but this has been fixed.
  • When entering the last dungeon for the first time, the first entry message was reopened during the entry staging, but this has been fixed.
  • Fixed the display text of material objects and mimics being hidden when they are at a distance from the player.
  • Avoided multiple overlapping sound effects of enemy "meatball" self-destructs.
  • Fixed multiple overlapping sound effects sounding when cancelling out of various menus.
  • Fixed in Atelier Pastel where the decoration switch could be operated while opening various menus.
  • Changed the notation "Gamepad" to "Controller" in the Settings menu (based on the Nintendo Switch version).
  • Added "-SPECIAL THANKS- POOH (JAVA SPARROW)" to the end credits.

Pooh, the Java Sparrow, has made many contributions to this work, including serving as a model for the "Mega Buncho", and a promotional mascot on SNS, and healing for a developer.

He passed away last December at the age of 9. In honor of his contribution, I decided to include his name in the end credits.

Thanks for all these years, Pooh!

