Tricolour Lovestory Million Memorial Campaign

To celebrate that Tricolour Lovestory one-million-copies-sold milestone, we prepared some campaigns for you!

Campaign 1

Tricolour Lovestory -Complete Edition- Release Confirmed

Original assets+complete system, the complete version of Tricolour Lovestory is finally here! This version supports cross-platform save data and will be free for all Tricolour Lovestory owners.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1820130/Tricolour_Lovestory_Complete_Edition/

Campaign 2

Tricolour Lovestory TrueEnd Confirmed!

5 years, the true ending of Tricolour Lovestory is finally here.

Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850380/Tricolour_Lovestory_TrueEnd/

Campaign 3

Sunny Model Figure Finished Version Time-Limited Pre-Order Event

Our 4th main protagonist, Sunny, has her own model figure now. Pre-order one for yourself now!

Campaign 4

Million Memorial Pack Pre-Order Event

New pictures drawn by famous illustrators 柚子奈ひよ、ゆさの、DSマイル、黎之恒 and etc. The ultimate merch pack packing 6 kinds and 13 items in total deserves to be yours.

Campaign 5

Free Merch and Model Figure

To express our gratitude for your support over the years, we're giving away 100 merch packs and 1 Sunny Model Figure.

For more info, please visit M.HLAVG.COM