Tricolour Lovestory Million Memorial Campaign

To celebrate that Tricolour Lovestory one-million-copies-sold milestone, we prepared some campaigns for you!
Campaign 1
Tricolour Lovestory -Complete Edition- Release Confirmed
Original assets+complete system, the complete version of Tricolour Lovestory is finally here! This version supports cross-platform save data and will be free for all Tricolour Lovestory owners.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1820130/Tricolour_Lovestory_Complete_Edition/
Campaign 2
Tricolour Lovestory TrueEnd Confirmed!
5 years, the true ending of Tricolour Lovestory is finally here.
Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850380/Tricolour_Lovestory_TrueEnd/
Campaign 3
Sunny Model Figure Finished Version Time-Limited Pre-Order Event
Our 4th main protagonist, Sunny, has her own model figure now. Pre-order one for yourself now!
Campaign 4
Million Memorial Pack Pre-Order Event
New pictures drawn by famous illustrators 柚子奈ひよ、ゆさの、DSマイル、黎之恒 and etc. The ultimate merch pack packing 6 kinds and 13 items in total deserves to be yours.
Campaign 5
Free Merch and Model Figure
To express our gratitude for your support over the years, we're giving away 100 merch packs and 1 Sunny Model Figure.
For more info, please visit M.HLAVG.COM
Changed files in this update