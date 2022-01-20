Update 5 & Survey

Share · View all patches · Build 8052603 · Last edited 20 January 2022 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Update 5 took far longer than initially planned due to a plethora of technical difficulties, but nevertheless, it's here.

Survey

Along with the Survey: you can access it directly via https://forms.gle/pqrc8m5DtVAcV9tZA or use an in-game button. We've got a lot of helpful feedback already and now we're looking to get a better quantitive understanding of what works and what needs work.

It would help a lot, should you find the time to take it.

Changelog

I plan to do one more Update before switching completely from the Playtest issues towards the new content. Playtest will remain public during that time.

Circular LOS tool is back and replaces the Point-to-Point version

Platoon icon additions:

Cover Icon - displays a hollow shield when in any cover, displays full shield when entrenched

Soldier count bar - allows getting a general idea about the remaining dismount strength of the mechanized platoon

It is now possible to see enemy XP level when the platoon is fully identified. That should allow to adjust tactics accordingly and provide a better understanding of enemy force quality levels.

Add 'Revert' button for Engineering assets during deployment - it will remove all sites & obstacles placed in this phase

'Enemy PsyOps' card also inflicts a -20% suppression resistance to all your platoons (auto-retreat alone seemed like a net neutral effect)

'No Supplies' card now prevents deploying the supply platoons.

Depending on the feedback and tests, I may revise it to be milder and allow to deploy supply platoons at a cost premium or with lower capacity.

East German tank task force Korrektur price down to 100 OP

Experimental balance pass:

MBTs now have a bit more HE punch, especially higher calibers

Changed the way soldier casualties are calculated vs HE rounds - reducing the amount of random

Trenches cover bonus bumped to 60% BUT it no longer stacks with the terrain. 50% in open and massive 75% in urban are all now compressed to the 60% which is slightly less than the 'trench in a forest' before. Sticking to cover is still beneficial for stealth.

Changed the damage calc for non-penetrating hits. Generally, more damage passes through now - especially for powerful hits. But the damage threshold has been increased, such that autocannons are no longer guaranteed to inflict 'chip' damage.