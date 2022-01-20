1/20/2022 Update

- Set the base portal to send the player much closer to the action if they prefer to get to fighting quickly.
- Set the hammer hidden in the garden on the beach with the skeletons to be unlockable.
- Fixed a bug regarding potions and portals.
- Fixed a bug relating to the automatic fire powerup.
- Fixed a bug where players would be moved around slightly while sailing on a ship.
