Update 2022/1/19

Updates
- Spell and trap names are now always typed in uppercase.
- In window mode, when a window is inactive, the screen click is just active the window without procced the game, except for the button part.
- Changed the internal value of the slider for the sound volume and the brightness of the labyrinth of the options. if you already play the game prior this update, you need to setting these options again.
Fixes
- In scenarios using specific spell settings for the spell "Turn Undead", the game was stopping under certain conditions.
- Visual effects were being applied to enemy monsters when casting the spell "Haste".
- Fix of "Show inventory count when viewing items" on 1/17 was not correctly displayed on NPCs in the HDUI.
- Text could not be input correctly in certain combinations of screen resolution and UI mode.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch