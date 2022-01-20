Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.1.0 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.1.0, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

Fixed some control issues on certain arcade controllers.

Reviewed the lighting and adjusted some effects.

*Demo version has been updated as well.

Due to the porting process, it is difficult to reproduce the original arcade version completely. With that said, we have adjusted the balance to the very limit of what we can offer at this time. we would appreciate your understanding.

Cheers,

Degica Games team