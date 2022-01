This is a relatively small release, with the main new feature being "ghosts" being added to both Time Trial and Collector Mode level. "Ghosts" represent your personal best run in a level. When replaying one of these levels, your "ghost" will run through it, doing the same things it did in your best run. The purpose of the ghost is to give you a better sense of how you're doing compared to your best so far.

This release also fixes a few small bugs.