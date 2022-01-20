Spiral Clicker 0.40 is here

Spiral clicker 0.40 is now here, and this one adds a fair number of CG scenes I've been meaning to add. So, here's what's new in this version of the game:

Barn scene added for Leena.

Barn scene added for Tasha.

Barn scene added for Mia.

3 Country Area convos added.

3 Country girl CGs added.

Auditorium scene added for Kat.

Next month may be a big update, assuming I finish programming the new minigame in time. I have all the parts needed to begin assembly on it.

