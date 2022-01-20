Share · View all patches · Build 8052105 · Last edited 20 January 2022 – 04:46:04 UTC by Wendy

It is said that various rewards loom inside Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest!

Shall we open the chest to see what rewards await us?

Log into Shadow Arena to receive

Gorgath's Alchemy Chests and a special skin! ٩(•̤̀ᵕ•̤́๑)૭✧

Login Rewards with Gorgath's Alchemy Chest!

■ Event Period

January 20, 2022 (Thursday) after maintenance – February 10, 2022 (Thursday) before maintenance

■ Event Details

① When you log in to the game, you'll be rewarded with a daily reward based on how many days you've been logged in.

② You can check your login rewards in the Menu (ESC) → [Login Rewards] in the game and rewards will be sent to your ‘Storage’ when you log in.

■ Daily Rewards



[table][tr][td]

Day

[/td][td]

Item

[/td][td]

Description

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 1

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x1

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 2

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x2

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 3

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x3

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 4

[/td][td]



[Event] [Gorgath]

Kibelius Profile Icon

[/td][td]

This Profile Icon can be used to change your profile image.

From the left side of the main screen, go to [My Info] > [Change Icon] to view and make changes.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 5

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x1

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 6

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x2

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 7

[/td][td]



[Event] [Gorgath]

Kibelius Skin

[/td][td]

Customize your hero with this skin!

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 8

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x1

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 9

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest x2

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 10

[/td][td]



Gorgath’s Forbidden Alchemy Chest x1

[/td][td]

Open the chest to obtain 1 of the items at a set probability.

[/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][td]

Login Rewards are automatically obtained upon logging into the game and attendance will refresh at the following time:

Asia Server: Every day at 00:00 (UTC+9)

North America, Europe/Russia Server: Every day at 00:00 (UTC+0) * If your inventory is full, the the “Receive Reward” button will be activated and you can click in to receive the prize. Once the “Receive Reward” button is activated, rewards can only be received by clicking all buttons.

Please make sure to collect your rewards during the event period as uncollected event rewards cannot be retrieved once the event ends.

[/td][/tr][/table]

▼ **[Gorgath’s Alchemy Chest] / [Gorgath’s Forbidden Alchemy Chest] Details**



[table][tr][td]

※ Additional Notices