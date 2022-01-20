- Fixed certain crafting recipes that were not working when clicked.
- Fixed plot markers for housing not responding.
- Fixed quests that are not meant to take items from taking items.
- Added a new river and updated how the sounds work for the rivers and lakes.
- Fixed issue when loading in game hair goes through helmet.
- Added several more LODs to lots of items.
- Updated the town with more decorations and new buildings.
- Changed town sign names to better reflect in game lore.
- Adjusted all the item descriptions in game.
- Fixed quests that are finished but not turned in from saving when you log out.
- Fixed house plots locking other players out then saving and forever locking you out of that plot.
- Fixed quest portal not spawning the correct amount of enemies and not destroying.
- Added the ability to highlight stats for more info on the stat screen.
- Fixed the wild boar not looping his eating.
- Fixed wild boar and deer being slightly under the terrain.
- Fixed bow crafting.
- Completely changed crafting back to a skill based system.
- Added several new weapon procs and proc chance stat.
- Updated all items UI to dynamicly change based on how many stats it has.
- Updated artifacts to make them more powerful but more expensive to repair.
- Took out a few armor suffix and prefix.
- Quickness now affects the overall speed of the player.
- Willpower now affects the proc chance of weapons and armor.
- Athletics now affects jumping ability.
- Armor now has a quickness added or subtracted to it based on how heavy it is. For example, heavier armor generally has more resists but will slow you down.
- Gold drops are more randomized.
- As usual, more minor bug fixes.
Dura Vita Online update for 20 January 2022
Patch 3.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
