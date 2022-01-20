 Skip to content

Dura Vita Online update for 20 January 2022

Patch 3.9

  • Fixed certain crafting recipes that were not working when clicked.
  • Fixed plot markers for housing not responding.
  • Fixed quests that are not meant to take items from taking items.
  • Added a new river and updated how the sounds work for the rivers and lakes.
  • Fixed issue when loading in game hair goes through helmet.
  • Added several more LODs to lots of items.
  • Updated the town with more decorations and new buildings.
  • Changed town sign names to better reflect in game lore.
  • Adjusted all the item descriptions in game.
  • Fixed quests that are finished but not turned in from saving when you log out.
  • Fixed house plots locking other players out then saving and forever locking you out of that plot.
  • Fixed quest portal not spawning the correct amount of enemies and not destroying.
  • Added the ability to highlight stats for more info on the stat screen.
  • Fixed the wild boar not looping his eating.
  • Fixed wild boar and deer being slightly under the terrain.
  • Fixed bow crafting.
  • Completely changed crafting back to a skill based system.
  • Added several new weapon procs and proc chance stat.
  • Updated all items UI to dynamicly change based on how many stats it has.
  • Updated artifacts to make them more powerful but more expensive to repair.
  • Took out a few armor suffix and prefix.
  • Quickness now affects the overall speed of the player.
  • Willpower now affects the proc chance of weapons and armor.
  • Athletics now affects jumping ability.
  • Armor now has a quickness added or subtracted to it based on how heavy it is. For example, heavier armor generally has more resists but will slow you down.
  • Gold drops are more randomized.
  • As usual, more minor bug fixes.

