I just removed the damage penalty by player amount on insane and unfair difficulties.
Most players even don't notice that, but when you play coop on insane or unfair difficulties, the characters endurance was way lower depends on how much players were involved, making that mode pretty unplayable, specially when you choose cpu partners.
Fight'N Rage update for 20 January 2022
Minor update (220120)
I just removed the damage penalty by player amount on insane and unfair difficulties.
Changed files in this update