 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fight'N Rage update for 20 January 2022

Minor update (220120)

Share · View all patches · Build 8051976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just removed the damage penalty by player amount on insane and unfair difficulties.

Most players even don't notice that, but when you play coop on insane or unfair difficulties, the characters endurance was way lower depends on how much players were involved, making that mode pretty unplayable, specially when you choose cpu partners.

Changed files in this update

FIGHT N RAGE Content Depot 674521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.