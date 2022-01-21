Price of Power is Out Now!

Hello everyone! Price of Power is now released for purchase! I'm releasing on Early Access because the game is still in progress, but there's still plenty of content. Chapters 1-8 are available now and Chapter 9 is already well under way. If you purchase now, you can save 15% off the price of the game. As a reminder, you will only need to purchase the game once in order to get all thirty chapters - there will be no microtransactions and no seasons or other content division. Just pay once and enjoy!

Once you've purchased and played, please leave a review on Steam! Your reviews and feedback are extremely helpful for me, both in terms of spreading the word about the game and in helping me develop the best game possible. Have a great weekend!