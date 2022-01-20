Expanded test map + bugfixes

- fixed dead players being able to throw grenades and take some other actions
- adjusted the explosives mixture in breaching charges, they now blow up after 30 seconds and are slightly more powerful
- adjusted breaching charge warning tag distance from 30m to 10m
- phoenix jetpack now holds more fuel
- walls are now visible at any distance
- added a new area to the test map and a couple more possible player spawns
- you can no longer build faction cores where they would overlap another factions territory
