Last Gang Standing update for 20 January 2022

Expanded test map + bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed dead players being able to throw grenades and take some other actions
  • adjusted the explosives mixture in breaching charges, they now blow up after 30 seconds and are slightly more powerful
  • adjusted breaching charge warning tag distance from 30m to 10m
  • phoenix jetpack now holds more fuel
  • walls are now visible at any distance
  • added a new area to the test map and a couple more possible player spawns
  • you can no longer build faction cores where they would overlap another factions territory

