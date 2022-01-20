Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 20

Hello everyone!

Update time.

First, a small announcement before I forget.

This is the last week in which containers with old liquids will be allowed to exist, so make sure you empty all your containers of old liquid before update 21 or they will get destroyed. This includes large containers like puddles, cave puddles, raincatchers and reservoirs.

Now, to the content list:

Partridge Improvements:

You can now build a partridge feeder to make it easier to keep your birds fed. It can be filled with any type of food and will run out of contents faster the more partridges you have. You can only have one feeder per enclosure for now.

Partridges now have a stress level. They can be stressed by not having food as well as by being in an overcrowded enclosure. Stressed partridges will be less likely to lay eggs.

By the way, the coop is now called animal enclosure, in preparation for some of the new tameable animals that will be introduced in future updates.

Partridges are no longer born pregnant, males now need to be captured and released into the same enclosure as females if one wants to breed more birds. The more males in an enclosure the higher the chances that a female partridge will lay fertilised eggs.

Eggs will now retain their progress when picked up and release a chick when hatched. Chicks will grow into female or male partridges after a while. Seagulls can eat them too, so be careful!

Lastly, partridges can now be released back into the wild to increase their population (up to the max. population the island can support, any extra ones will just get lost). So you'll no longer have to leave your partridges to die when you leave the island. :)

Animal Raid Improvements:

Food you are carrying in your hands will no longer increase the chances of triggering animal raids.

Seagulls will now only annoy you if you have food lying around on the ground. Food in inventories will no longer attract them.

Mouse Damage events will now only trigger if there's food outside of inventories.

Chances for all animal raids have been tweaked.

General Tweaks:

Animal Raids have been tweaked

Clay Pot Coolers now have more room for storage.

You can now find gastric pellets in the grasslands which contain rotten remains and bones.

Many Blueprints have been reorganized and there's now a farming tab.

Clay Vases need a bit more clay, but they now also need less temper.

The Reservoir is now more expensive to build and stores a bit less water.

Training with weapons now takes longer.

You can no longer slip in the rocks.

Wearing sandals is now enough to protect from spiders.

You can no longer put drying meat in the clay pot.

Cave puddle fills up slower

Fixes and Weekly Hotfixes:

You can now dig from mangrove mud deposits with a shovel.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from digging dirt in the grasslands.

Fixed a bug with sea currents that was blocking you from progressing if your sail got destroyed.

Fixed a bug that had broken some recipes using oil or fat.

Appropriate message is now given when trying to get charcoal from a fire that is not ready.

You can no longer train archery in the dark.

Many blueprints can no longer be added inside coops.

Crop Plot Blueprints can no longer be placed inside caves.

Bone Knife can now also be used to craft rustic spears.

Fixed a bug that gave you extra stuff when dismantling the scarecrow.

Fixed some remaining issues with autofill and right click for blueprints that use liquids.

Fixed a bug with rotten remains not being spent when used for fishing rod bait.

Fixed a bug with the Yam Jam blueprint.

Fixed an issue that was messing with the unlocking of blueprints that had alternative requirements.

Fixed a bug that was causing underwear to lose durability even when you are not wearing it.

Collecting mud from puddles now consumes water again.

Fixed an issue with the chess bp not always unlocking.

Fixed a bug where oil wouldn't go into the Fish N Chips blueprint

Fixed a bug where the cooking pot would sometimes not be collected by the autofill button in blueprints (in recipes like Pork Feast).

That's all for now.

Have a nice week everyone!