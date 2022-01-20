Update 3 - Meows Tweaked

Hi everyone! I hope you are well. Here is a small quality of life and bug fixes update. We have another coming soon that's a bit bigger with new content. As always, please consider leaving a review, those help us out so much! Thanks.
Quality of Life
- Separated out cat sounds from things they were mixed with, resulting in still hearing other sounds even when cat sounds are disabled (from sound settings)
- Tweaked cat sounds to have more variance, lowered the overall volume by default
- Localization "ticker system" (work in progress) to allow for any length in localization wrapped up in text spot
- Added a warning that current localization is machine language and proper localization is coming soon.
- As a Casual Playstyle, turned off "Edge Stop" by default (it was causing confusion and most players seemed to turn it off eventually when they figured out they could anyway. Still good for those who don't mind slowing down the pace, but there's some improvement coming for it anyway, such as an animation cancellation.)
Bug Fixes
- You can no longer start the Jungle Boss by leaving the body in the platform before the start of the 3rd stage
Polish
- Cropped wardrobe items with curves rather than the square edges they had
- Desert Boss nuke drop animation improved
Known Issues
- Crash if you use outdated graphics cards (or just use below min-spec hardware)
- Ice Blocks may sometimes get stuck (usually if you try anything funky really fast)
- Frogs behave like normal and like water (but our water kills them, so not good for them or you if you want a paw)
CL1492
Changed files in this update