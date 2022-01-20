In a previous update we added a global rank system that awards players with a score as a function of their standings across all levels (including Arcade mode).

Crowns next to usernames on the leaderboard show your global rank based on that score. But there wasn't a way for users to check their total score, unless one was willing to do the math on their own.

With this update, you can now simply hit the global leaderboard button and view the top players right from the main menu!

Updates will be a little bit slow in the coming weeks because I have some other work on my plate right now. I don't want to make any promises, but let's just say I still do find the time to design a level or two over the weekend 😇

Hopefully I'll have enough levels for a new playlist sometime soon!

Cheers