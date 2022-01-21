Competition! - Alpha Build 0.1

Hi everyone! It is time for the first major update for Packing House! Version marked as 0.1 is now available to download and in this post, we will go through the most important changes and new features! But first and foremost we want to thank everyone who played the game, left their feedback, and waited for this update :D Thank you for your time! Anyway, enough rambling, let's start by talking about the single most important thing - competition!

From now on you won't be the only one trying to profit from online sales and you will need to face your competitors. Each of them puts up all of the available items on sale at various prices. To conquer them and interest potential buyers with your assortment you will need to make sure your price is the lowest on the market. The situation changes dynamically every day so make sure you check items' price history on a regular basis in the new app on your computer!

After earning enough money you will be able to take over your competitors and thus eliminate them from the market making your life a little bit easier. Of course, it's not cheap, but who said it would be easy?

As for other things that come with this update you can check out a full changelog below. We hope you will enjoy what we have prepared ;) As always if you find any new bugs or have some additional feedback about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!

Changelog: