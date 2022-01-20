 Skip to content

Buck Up And Drive! update for 20 January 2022

v1.1.6 is up!

Build 8051192 · Last edited by Wendy

So here's a rundown of what this one fixes:

  • Booting the game on Linux was iffy (translation: borked). It should be working well now (at least on Ubuntu, which is what I can officially support), and sorry for taking a while to fix this.
  • Saving was prone to some errors, specifically cars and environments not being saved. Things should be better now.
  • A rare game-crashing bug would occur related with the spiked balls dropped by the police. That should be fixed.

And that's it for now. Seeya next time!

