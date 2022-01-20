 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 20 January 2022

2.5149

Share · View all patches · Build 8051096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes (Live v2.5149):

  • Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue causing players to remain in booth until using the skip lever in 1v1.
  • Fixed an issue causing the player to wear double hats.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the pumpkin mask.
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from moving when returning to the locker room from a 1v1 game.
  • Fixed an issue causing additional venues to be selectable after returning to the lockers from a multiplayer game.
  • Fixed an issue with the ball movement when the quick menu is open.
  • Pitches that hit the ground at the same time as they hit the bat are no longer called both foul and ball.
  • Fixed an issue with hair color failing to apply to some hairstyles.
  • Fixed an issue causing repeated on-base sounds in 1v1.
  • Fixed an issue when the Oculus dashboard is opened during multiplayer gameplay.
  • Improvements:
  • Adjusted 1v1 teleport sensitivity.
  • Added confirmation messages to purchases in the customizer menu.
  • Changed appearance of customizer menu locked/unlocked items so they can be seen better.
  • General AI improvements.
  • Team and venue selection now persist when returning to the locker room from a multiplayer game.
  • The customizer character is now visible in the multiplayer menu.
  • All multiplayer teams have the same stats instead of the chosen teams’ stats.
  • Increased the speed of outfielders.
  • Adjusted the appearance of the coin symbol.

Changed files in this update

TOTALLY BASEBALL Content Depot 1192381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.