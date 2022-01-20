Patch Notes (Live v2.5149):
- Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing players to remain in booth until using the skip lever in 1v1.
- Fixed an issue causing the player to wear double hats.
- Fixed a visual issue with the pumpkin mask.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from moving when returning to the locker room from a 1v1 game.
- Fixed an issue causing additional venues to be selectable after returning to the lockers from a multiplayer game.
- Fixed an issue with the ball movement when the quick menu is open.
- Pitches that hit the ground at the same time as they hit the bat are no longer called both foul and ball.
- Fixed an issue with hair color failing to apply to some hairstyles.
- Fixed an issue causing repeated on-base sounds in 1v1.
- Fixed an issue when the Oculus dashboard is opened during multiplayer gameplay.
- Improvements:
- Adjusted 1v1 teleport sensitivity.
- Added confirmation messages to purchases in the customizer menu.
- Changed appearance of customizer menu locked/unlocked items so they can be seen better.
- General AI improvements.
- Team and venue selection now persist when returning to the locker room from a multiplayer game.
- The customizer character is now visible in the multiplayer menu.
- All multiplayer teams have the same stats instead of the chosen teams’ stats.
- Increased the speed of outfielders.
- Adjusted the appearance of the coin symbol.
